Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.0245 on Exchanges

Maro (MARO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $177,653.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maro has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maro

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

