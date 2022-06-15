Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 75,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,500. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio include the Battery Hill manganese property consisting of 55 claims totaling 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick; and Peter Lake Copper-Nickel-Cobalt property comprising 44 contiguous mining titles totaling approximately 2,568 hectares located in the Mont-Laurier Terrane, Central Grenville Province, Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.