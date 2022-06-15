Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 94.2% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 94.2% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 75,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,500. Manganese X Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
