Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 90.2% in May

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the May 15th total of 783,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MANU traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 833,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

