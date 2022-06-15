Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of MDOUF opened at $23.68 on Monday. Maisons du Monde has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

