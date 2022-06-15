Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 14.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) dropped 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 18,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,054,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.