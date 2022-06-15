LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $167.74 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.