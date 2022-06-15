LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 17,586 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,050,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 898,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,509,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

