LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,464 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.71. 121,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

