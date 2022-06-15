LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,643 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,827,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,592,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,549. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.75.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

