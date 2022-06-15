LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,101 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of PM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,500. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

