Lumbard & Kellner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 136,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $84.56 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.