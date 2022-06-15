Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires 28,500 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.59. 121,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,288. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $211.68 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

