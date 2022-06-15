Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,047.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.63 or 0.05504680 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00209363 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.00585395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.50 or 0.00532936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00066554 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

