Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 82.4% in May

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
About Leading Edge Materials (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leading Edge Materials (LEMIF)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.