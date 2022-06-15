Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kuke Music stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,607. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuke Music had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

