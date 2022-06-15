Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,994. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €26.50 ($27.60) to €21.30 ($22.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

