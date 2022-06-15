Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($196.88) to €188.00 ($195.83) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($172.92) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

RDSMY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

