Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kirin alerts:

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 97,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.14.

Kirin ( OTCMKTS:KNBWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.