Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 97,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.14.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
