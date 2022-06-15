KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,864. The stock has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.69 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

