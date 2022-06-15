KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $423,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

ADI stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 108,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,912. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

