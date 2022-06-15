KB Financial Partners LLC Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

NYSE TDY traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, hitting $370.80. 2,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,845. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $361.26 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.81 and a 200-day moving average of $428.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

