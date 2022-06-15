KB Financial Partners LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Upwork by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after buying an additional 300,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,576,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 17,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $88,529.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,136.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,288. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

