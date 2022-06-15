KB Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 123,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

