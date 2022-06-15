JUST Trading Down 35.4% This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $200.19 million and $67.10 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00424267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056866 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011438 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

