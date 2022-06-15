JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2022

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSCPY. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

About JSR (Get Rating)

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.