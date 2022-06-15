JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSCPY. Citigroup cut shares of JSR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JSR in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get JSR alerts:

OTCMKTS JSCPY opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.58. JSR has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.