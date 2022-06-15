JS Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for approximately 1.2% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Cardlytics worth $27,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $231,648.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,164.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

