JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,411,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 2,331,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.8 days.

JDDSF stock remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

