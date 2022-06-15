Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JOF remained flat at $$6.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,108. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,682,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,524,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

