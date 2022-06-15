Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,056 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 5,579,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.