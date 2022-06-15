Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

TSLA stock traded up $12.71 on Wednesday, reaching $675.38. 202,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.04 and a 200-day moving average of $918.76. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $699.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

