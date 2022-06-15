J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $161.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

