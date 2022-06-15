iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 257,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,221,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,301,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 77,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.
Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
