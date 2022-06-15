iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $65.33

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,711 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 145,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

