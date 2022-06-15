iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.51

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.51 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 3901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

