iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.57

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 53802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
