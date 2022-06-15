iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.75

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 6768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,749,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

