iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 60.6% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the May 15th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,613,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

