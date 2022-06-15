Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 14th (ABMD, AZN, BDX, BKE, BSM, CARE, CGNT, CLR, CMTL, EA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 14th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

