Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of PSCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 3,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.27 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.