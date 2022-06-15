Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of PSCI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 3,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.27 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

