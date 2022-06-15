Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $146.46

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $146.46 and last traded at $146.46, with a volume of 575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

