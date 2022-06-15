Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Antonetti Capital Management LLC

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.