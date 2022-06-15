Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ITJTY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 2,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913. Intrum AB has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

