Intergy Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.9% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VNQ traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 139,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,240. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

