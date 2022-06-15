Intergy Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,974 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,850. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.14 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

