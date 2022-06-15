InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,668.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($63.11) to GBX 5,400 ($65.54) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($67.67) to GBX 5,675 ($68.88) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($70.40) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 228.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $4,481,000. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $53.35 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

