IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the May 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

IGXT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 224,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.19.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.51% and a negative net margin of 655.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.