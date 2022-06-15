Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.91.
PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,668. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:PODD opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.34. Insulet has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.28 and a beta of 0.73.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insulet (Get Rating)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
