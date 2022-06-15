Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells C$165,834.95 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,499,039.68.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$11,345.06.

On Monday, June 6th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$769,886.61.

On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie bought 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$80,990.00.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark set a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

