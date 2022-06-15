Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ILMN traded down $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $189.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.94. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.40 and a 52-week high of $526.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.
About Illumina (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
