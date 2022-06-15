Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,365.

TSE GDI opened at C$47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.29. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$60.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

